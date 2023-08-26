SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $297.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $222.33 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $338.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.