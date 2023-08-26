Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 12,777.8% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Save Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ SVFD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.65. 54,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,711. Save Foods has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,287.99% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Save Foods

Save Foods Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth $2,819,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

