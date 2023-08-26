Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 97,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,421.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

