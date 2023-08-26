SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.02

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.02 and traded as high as $15.65. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 245,766 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SD shares. TheStreet raised SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $574.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.37.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 97.92%.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 7.45%.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

