Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 2.8% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 290,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,138,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANA shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $1,285,712.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,163.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,591 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $6,912,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $6,540,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.