Rune Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00005796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $29,571.01 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.58273481 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

