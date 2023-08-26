Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Position Trimmed by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

RCL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.77 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

