Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on November 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$121.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8507317 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$133.83.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

