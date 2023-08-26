Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on November 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$121.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$140.18.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8507317 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$133.83.
Get Our Latest Report on Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- Stock Average Calculator
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.