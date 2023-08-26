Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.02.

COTY stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

