Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ RCLFW remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

