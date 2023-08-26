Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $494.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $502.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.36.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

