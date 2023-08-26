ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Up 187.0% in August

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ROHCY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. ROHM has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

Shares of ROHM are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

