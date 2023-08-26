Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.96

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.96 and traded as low as C$54.41. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$54.41, with a volume of 210 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.81.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

