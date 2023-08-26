Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 355,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $65,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,977 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 592.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,174,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,794 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.