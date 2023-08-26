Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) VP Brian Keith Larabee Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rogers Trading Down 2.1 %

Rogers stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $258.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.58.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rogers by 272.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

