RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Down 87.8% in August

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of RKFL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 9,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

