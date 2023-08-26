Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.22.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RHI opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,134,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

