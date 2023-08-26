Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €249.90 ($271.63) and last traded at €248.60 ($270.22). Approximately 112,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €245.70 ($267.07).

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €254.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €254.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

