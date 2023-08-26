RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RFACW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. RF Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

About RF Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.