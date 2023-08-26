RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
RF Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of RFACW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. RF Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.
About RF Acquisition
