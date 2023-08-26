Reviewing Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) & TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Free Report) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Darktrace and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darktrace N/A N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) 3.85% 14.93% 6.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Darktrace and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darktrace 0 1 6 0 2.86 TELUS International (Cda) 0 7 8 0 2.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Darktrace presently has a consensus price target of $385.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,528.42%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 109.93%. Given Darktrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Darktrace is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

61.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Darktrace and TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darktrace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $2.47 billion 0.26 $183.00 million $0.37 23.95

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Darktrace.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Darktrace on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption. The company's products also include Darktrace RESPOND that works autonomously to disarm attacks whenever they occur and reacts to threats in seconds, as well as works 24/7 as it frees up security teams and resources; and Darktrace HEAL, which enables organizations to restore assets and systems affected by cyber-attacks to trusted operational states through AI assistance, as well as security teams to make quick and confident decisions to keep the business up and running. It serves various areas of public sectors, global enterprises and small-to-midsize businesses, critical infrastructure, and industrial organizations, including technology, governments, global retailers, financial and insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

