Request Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $66.01 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Request has a market cap of $66.01 million and approximately $687,580.95 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06460335 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $437,459.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

