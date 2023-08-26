Regal Funds Management Pty Limited (ASX:RPL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

