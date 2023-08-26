RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 5.3 %
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 328.99% and a net margin of 354.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
