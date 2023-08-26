Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 1,628.6% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Redeia Corporación Trading Up 1.2 %

Redeia Corporación stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 10,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,647. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Redeia Corporación has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Get Redeia Corporación alerts:

Redeia Corporación Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.28%.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.