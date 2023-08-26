ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 315.7% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 360.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 315.7% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $3.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00249957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003779 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

