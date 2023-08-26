Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RCON opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

