Raymond James Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $126.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCI opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $97.94 and a 52-week high of $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 39.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 91,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.