Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Up 371,900.0% in August

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, an increase of 371,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,720.0 days.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
RAFLF remained flat at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03. Raffles Medical Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.08.
About Raffles Medical Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Raffles Medical Group
- How to Invest in Esports
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Raffles Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raffles Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.