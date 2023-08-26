Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Up 371,900.0% in August

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, an increase of 371,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,720.0 days.

Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance

RAFLF remained flat at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03. Raffles Medical Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

About Raffles Medical Group

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, radiotherapy, and dental services.

