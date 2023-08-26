Radio Caca (RACA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.66 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $32.59 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

