QUINT Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $291.89 million and $69,384.89 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

