Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Up 113.2% in August

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the July 31st total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $170,015.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 200,848 shares of company stock worth $214,907 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Quantum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO remained flat at $0.59 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 356,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,552. Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on QMCO

About Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.