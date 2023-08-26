Qtum 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.18 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00008408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $229.29 million and $19.18 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.53 or 0.06336448 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.