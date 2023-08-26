Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,185 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $249,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,183 shares of company stock worth $3,889,782. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

