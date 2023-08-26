Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 3%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 321,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,004,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Qifu Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,659,000 after buying an additional 5,401,731 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,862,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,487,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,785 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 765,539 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

