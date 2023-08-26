Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.43 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $223.07 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.40.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

