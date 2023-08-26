Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Issued By Zacks Research

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.44.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $166.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.97 and a 200 day moving average of $170.42. HEICO has a 12 month low of $138.82 and a 12 month high of $182.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

