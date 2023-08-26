PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 766.7% in August

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. PURE Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 247.89% and a negative return on equity of 151.03%.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

