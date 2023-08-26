PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in August

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PTXKY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
