PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PTBRY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
