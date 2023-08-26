PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PTBRY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products.

