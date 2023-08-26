Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.15 and last traded at $93.65. 774,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,098,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.