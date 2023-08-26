Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PVCT stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,955. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
