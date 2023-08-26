Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.33

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.33 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.71 ($0.11). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 656,185 shares.

Proteome Sciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.37.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

