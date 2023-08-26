Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 6%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 251,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,297,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

