ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 15,812,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 25,489,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 926.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 161,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

