Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 5,826 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 475,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

