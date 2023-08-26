Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 29,575 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,862,337.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,084,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.94. 475,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

