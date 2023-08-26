Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Down 98.9% in August

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PBIO stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Friday. 53,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,030. Pressure BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

