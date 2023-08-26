Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

PRE opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Prenetics Global has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.49.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. Prenetics Global had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 83.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

