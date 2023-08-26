Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Sells $14,833.80 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $14,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Harry Jr. Thomasian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 8,893 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $13,784.15.

On Thursday, August 10th, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 6,852 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $8,290.92.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 6,724 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $8,068.80.

PGEN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 5,449,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

A number of research firms have commented on PGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 29.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 31.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

