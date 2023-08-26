Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on POR

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of POR opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.